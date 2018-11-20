Mercedes-Benz cooks up a Storm with Black Friday edition of its X-Class pick-up

Mercedes-Benz Vans has launched a special Black Friday deal involving a ‘Storm’ edition of its X-Class pick-up.

The truck builds on the vehicle’s already comprehensive Power specification, which includes 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, full infotainment system and black leather upholstery.

(Mercedes/PA)

The Storm edition adds a tonneau cover and load bed liner as well as front and rear mud flaps and velour floor mats.

Steve Bridge, managing director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “We are announcing our offers early in the run-up to Back Friday because we understand that many businesses don’t stop moving, in particular over Black Friday, so we want to give them enough notice so that they are actually able to take advantage of these offers.”

Can you believe some parts of the UK experienced the first snowfall of the winter over the weekend? We’re urging the nation’s van drivers to keep safe during the cold spell, so download our free guide to winter driving here: https://t.co/66L5d04yQt #MercedesBenzVans #MercedesBenz pic.twitter.com/OE1i66gsP8 — Mercedes-Benz Vans (@MBVansUK) October 29, 2018

The Storm Edition makes use of Mercedes-Benz’s X250d powertrain, which produces 187bhp yet can return a claimed 35.8mpg. Power is sent to all four wheels via either a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The Storm Edition X-Class will be available from £449 a month plus advance rental on contract hire. In addition, buyers will get a two-hour off-road driving experience at one of three locations in the UK this December.

It’s joined by a special offer on the Vito Sport, which comes with a Sports Styling Pack incorporating chrome side bars and unique grey decals among other features. This is available for £259 per month plus advance rental.

The offers are available to business users only and run to the end of the year.