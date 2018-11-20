McLaren 720S is given the ‘Stealth’ treatment

McLaren Special Operations has created a one-off ‘Stealth’ version of the manufacturer’s 720S supercar.

Commissioned by the dealership McLaren London and inspired by the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning F1 GTR, the theme is based around MSO’s Defined Sarthe Grey paint finish, with contrasting Vermillion Red accents to highlight the lines of the bodywork. MSO says the hand-painted process took almost 200 hours.

(PA)

That look is continued to the car’s alloy wheels, which are finished in MSO Bespoke Satin Black and also feature a Vermillion Red outer rim. Meanwhile, components such as the front and rear air intakes, door mirrors, rear aero bridges and deck, plus service cover, are all left in bare carbon fibre. The interior is designed to match the exterior as well, with red accents and contrast stitching throughout.

MSO hasn’t confirmed if the car’s performance has been altered, so it’s fair to assume this 720S retains the twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 in 710bhp form, allowing the car to hit 0-60mph in 2.8 seconds before reaching a 217mph top speed.

Introducing the #McLaren720S Stealth theme. Bespoke and hand painted, this is yet another example of the artistry of #MSO pic.twitter.com/f9qoUbQNUh — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) November 20, 2018

It hasn’t been revealed how much the work cost, either, but expect the price to be significantly more than the standard car’s £218,000 price tag.