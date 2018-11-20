Gazoo treatment could come to Toyota Rav4

Gazoo Racing could release a highly-tuned version of the latest Toyota Rav4, according to the SUV’s chief engineer.

Speaking to Australian publication Motoring.com.au, Yoshikazu Saeki confirmed discussions had taken place with Toyota’s performance arm over a special version of the car, but nothing had been finalised.

He said: “Yes, we have talked, but any kind of final determination — even if it is a potential viable business proposition — I have no idea what they took out of it.”

Saeki didn’t elaborate on how a Gazoo Racing Rav4 may turn out, instead suggesting it would be up to Gazoo itself on what direction to take — be that on- or off-road-oriented — but that he would be consulted on the process.

“[Gazoo Racing] right now is its own separate company and the reality of that is it’s something out of my range. Do you want to go sporty or do you want to go off-road? They would ask me stuff like that.”

Toyota took Gazoo Racing under its wing in 2015 as a unifying brand for all of its motorsport activities. The firm has seen some considerable success both on- and off-track in 2018 — winning both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and World Rally Championship, while also releasing its first European road car effort, the Yaris GRMN.