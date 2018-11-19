Skoda to supply special Octavia Scout Estates to Cleveland Fire Brigade

Skoda has struck a deal with Cleveland Fire Brigade to supply it with specially equipped Octavia Scout Estates.

Joining the emergency service’s 125-strong fleet of vehicles will be 14 Octavias, each one kitted out with a blue light system fitted by local installation specialist Cygnal. There’s also a ‘run lock’ system on the cars, allowing the key to be removed from the ignition while the engine is still running, meaning the emergency lights can be left on without the battery running flat.

Cleveland is said to have chosen the Octavia Scout Estate thanks to its spaciousness, frugal engines and strong reliability – plus the capable 4×4 system and additional underbody protection that comes with the Scout package.

Each has been delivered in a red paint finish, allowing the fire and rescue service to easily apply its livery before putting the cars into service. The Octavias will be used by officers attending emergency response incidents, such as large fires and road traffic accidents.

It’s not the first time Skoda has offered specially equipped versions of its cars for emergency tasks. Earlier this year, the firm revealed a blast- and bullet-resistant version of the Superb Estate, which is available for customer order. The £118,000 armoured version of the Superb also boasts sirens, along with wheels that can run on deflated tyres.