Pricing and specifications confirmed for new Honda CR-V Hybrid

Honda’s new CR-V Hybrid will cost from £29,105, the manufacturer has announced.

The new petrol-electric model complements the existing 1.5-litre petrol in the CR-V range, and that starting price nets you a two-wheel-drive model in basic S trim. Grades run through SE and SR, finishing at the top-spec EX.

Driving the new Honda CR-V Hybrid today. A lot of clever tech going on under the bonnet pic.twitter.com/7qORULjthx — Jack Evans (@jackrober) November 16, 2018

All cars come with Honda’s latest Sensing suite of safety features as standard – including forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. That’s a strong selection of safety kit for an entry-level model.

Move up to the £30,100 SE and you’ll net parking sensors and a rear-view camera as well, while the £32,580 SR grade adds blind spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and leather upholstery.

Opting for four-wheel drive costs £1,100 and is the only way to net the top EX trim, which starts from £36,390. It crowns the range with a heated steering wheel, head-up display, power tailgate and panoramic sunroof.

(PA)

All models use a 2.0-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, giving a total output of 181bhp. Fuel economy is rated at 53.3mpg.

The CR-V Hybrid, which is expected to hit dealerships from February 2019, is the first step in a series of electrified powertrains, Honda says, and the beginning of its aim to have two-thirds of its European sales made up of hybrid or electric cars by 2025.