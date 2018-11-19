Lamborghini’s racing arm unveils extreme one-off SC18

Lamborghini has let its racing division, Squadra Corse, loose to create the brand’s first one-off customer race car.

The SC18 is fully road-legal, but has its focus set firmly on the track — and paves the way, Lamborghini says, for future personal motorsport projects under the Squadra Corse brand.

The brand new Lamborghini Alston SC18. pic.twitter.com/UmU1RcWDs5 — DailyLamborghini?™ (@DailyLamboTM) November 17, 2018

The SC18 uses a top-of-the-line Lamborghini powertrain — the same as the recently revealed Aventador SVJ. That means there’s a mid-mounted V12 engine delivering 759bhp and an impressive 720Nm of torque. Performance figures are unspecified but given the car’s track leanings we’d expect its 0-60mph sprint to beat the 2.6 seconds of the SVJ.

Lamborghini calls the car’s aerodynamics ‘extreme’, as they’re derived from those used in competition. They include a hood with air intakes akin to those on the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the sides and rear use fenders, fins and airscoops inspired by the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo.

The rear features a massive carbon fibre wing, adjustable to three positions, and 12 air intakes on the rear hood. The tyres are specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa, wrapped around centre-lock wheels of 21 inches on the rear and 20 on the front.

The SC18’s carbon fibre body is painted in Gregio Daytona grey, while the interior is clad in black Alcantara with red stitching.

This marks the potential beginning of a customer race car program for Lamborghini — a feature that’s served rivals Ferrari and McLaren well. No pricing information is available yet for the SC18, but expect it to be a multi-million pound item.