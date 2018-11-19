Head-on crash narrowly avoided during Baja 1000 race

An SUV driver had a lucky escape after narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming race truck during the Baja 1000.

The Honda Ridgeline Class 7 truck, with ex-Formula One driver Alexandra Rossi behind the wheel, was taking part in a high-speed section of the Baja 1000 – a gruelling 806-mile race across the deserts of Mexico’s northern peninsula.

The road stays open to members of the public during the race, and what Rossi didn’t know while travelling down that stretch was that an SUV was approaching in the opposite direction.

Still a long way to go for my @HondaOffRoadHPD boys. But until then…here’s my #ohshit moment of the day. #lol? and #rightplacerighttime x @k_whyle pic.twitter.com/CjBIR4iCCs — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) November 17, 2018

The truck approaches a jump just as the SUV reaches the other side, but somehow the pair miraculously manage to avoid any serious contact.

The SUV’s wing mirror gets smacked off by the Honda’s wheel, but that appears to be the only real damage.

Here’s a badass photo (without a Jeep headed straight at me). ? Silt, jumps, whoops…words can’t explain how much I enjoyed my first off-road experience. Legendary race with legendary teammates. ? #baja1000 #honda #dreamteam pic.twitter.com/c71qISr23n — Alexander Rossi (@AlexanderRossi) November 19, 2018

If it had been just a few inches further across, though, it could have seen the Honda’s wheel crash into the SUV’s cabin – resulting in a far more severe incident.

The event began on November 12 and finished yesterday. Rossi, racing with team owner and driver Jeff Proctor, was 86th at the end, out of 285 entries.