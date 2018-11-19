Advertising
Head-on crash narrowly avoided during Baja 1000 race
Truck and SUV come within inches of a disastrous collision during gruelling race in Mexico
An SUV driver had a lucky escape after narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with an oncoming race truck during the Baja 1000.
The Honda Ridgeline Class 7 truck, with ex-Formula One driver Alexandra Rossi behind the wheel, was taking part in a high-speed section of the Baja 1000 – a gruelling 806-mile race across the deserts of Mexico’s northern peninsula.
The road stays open to members of the public during the race, and what Rossi didn’t know while travelling down that stretch was that an SUV was approaching in the opposite direction.
The truck approaches a jump just as the SUV reaches the other side, but somehow the pair miraculously manage to avoid any serious contact.
The SUV’s wing mirror gets smacked off by the Honda’s wheel, but that appears to be the only real damage.
If it had been just a few inches further across, though, it could have seen the Honda’s wheel crash into the SUV’s cabin – resulting in a far more severe incident.
The event began on November 12 and finished yesterday. Rossi, racing with team owner and driver Jeff Proctor, was 86th at the end, out of 285 entries.
