Wayne Rooney’s former Range Rover heading to auction

An Overfinch-modified Range Rover formerly owned by football ace Wayne Rooney is heading to auction.

In Voque 3.6 TDV8 guise, it’s capable of reaching a 124mph top speed, with 0-60mph reportedly achievable in 8.6 seconds. Power figures from its 3.6-litre diesel V8 haven’t been disclosed but it’s certainly seen some action, covering 76,705 miles since its November 2009 registration.

The car is advertised with all the original handbooks and a complete service history plus an MOT until November 2019. It’s believed to have cost Rooney £80,000 when new but could sell for just a quarter of that, with an estimate of £20,000 to £24,000 when it goes under the hammer at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton on November 28.

James MacWilliam of H&H Classics, which is selling the car, said: “This vehicle has an interesting provenance which will appeal to millions of football fans, besides being a very nice example of this Range Rover Vogue.”

With Rooney having just played his final game in an England shirt, making it 120 appearances and 53 goals for the Liverpool-born footballer since 2003, there’s likely to be strong interest in this Range Rover.

Thanks to all the @England fans for your support tonight and over the years, appreciate it all. A journey I’ll never forget ?????? pic.twitter.com/MpmewaW4BM — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) November 15, 2018

The 33-year-old started his career at boyhood side Everton, but is most known within club football for his time at Manchester United, having moved to ‘The Red Devils’ in 2004 for £25.6 million in 2004, later captaining the club and returning to Merseyside after 393 appearances and 183 goals in the Premier League for United.

Having once again left Everton at the end of the 2017/18 season, Rooney now plies his trade in America, playing for Major League Soccer side D.C. United in Washington.