Toyota Corolla Saloon returning to UK to join hatch and estate in new range

Toyota is bringing the Corolla Saloon back to the UK with a return to these shores in 2019.

Joining the hatchback and estate variants, it is aimed squarely at ‘young professionals’ and has similar styling to its stablemates – although with some design tweaks to distinguish it. Up front, there’s a simpler bumper design, while the rear takes on a bespoke look.

It’s based on the same TNGA GA-C framework as the other Corolla variants, and is equal in length to the Touring Sports estate with a 2.7m wheelbase.

The #Corolla Saloon is returning to the UK after almost 15 years. pic.twitter.com/yXEpgUc90t — ToyotaGB (@ToyotaGB) November 16, 2018

As for powertrains, two will be available globally, although it has yet to be confirmed if both will come to the UK. First up is a 1.6-litre petrol engine, developing 130bhp and sending drive to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or CVT. Toyota claims this can achieve 46.3mpg on the WLTP combined cycle, with emissions of 131g/km of CO2.

There’s also a 1.8-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. This CVT-only system develops 120bhp, and can reportedly return 65.7mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting CO2 emissions of 77g/km.

Highlights on the equipment list include adaptive cruise control and a new Lane Tracing Assist that can keep the Corolla dead-centre in its lane. There’s also an eight-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging and 10-inch head-up display.

(PA)

The saloon will be built in Turkey, while the hatchback and Touring Sports estate variants are to be produced in the UK at its vehicle manufacturing plant in Derbyshire. Expect full pricing and specifications for each model closer to when they go on sale during the first quarter of 2019.

The Corolla badge is making a return to the UK for the first time since 2005 — when it was replaced with the Auris. It has been available around the globe in that time though, with international market Corollas mechanically-similar to the Auris.