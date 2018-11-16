Sharp new traffic camera can catch offenders more than half a mile away

A new camera is being tested that can spot speeders, tailgaters and careless drivers more than half a mile away.

Gloucestershire Constabulary are trying out the camera, which has a viewable range of approximately 990 metres, meaning it’s unlikely that driving offenders will spot it before it sees them.

The operation is taking place on the A417, which carries up to 50,000 vehicles a day.

Gloucestershire police say the camera is being piloted in an effort to catch careless drivers – and posted footage from the camera that showed a Ford Focus ST reaching 93mph on the road while tailgating another vehicle. It says the tech could be used on any road in the country if the trial proves successful.

Martin Surl, Gloucestershire’s police and crime commissioner, said: “This is one of the county’s busiest roads, which also has one of the worst accident records due to the way it’s used.

“Many people have come to me with their concerns about speeding and other safety issues along this road. We now have a chance to test a new model of collaborative road policing which, if it proves a success, can be put into practice elsewhere.

“The aim is not just to penalise motorists but to uphold the law by creating a change in people’s behaviour. But the police will enforce the law when necessary.”