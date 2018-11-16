Menu

Pricing and specifications confirmed for all-electric Renault Master Z.E.

Published:

Electric LCV can cover 74 miles on a full charge and takes six hours to go from zero to a full battery

Renault has revealed pricing and specifications for its all-electric Master Z.E. LCV.

The van, which can cover 74 miles between charges and takes six hours to fully recharge, will cost from £45,700 excluding VAT, after the government’s plug-in vehicle grant is applied.

Three configurations of the Master Z.E. are available – short-, medium- and long-wheelbase variants. All are based on the ‘Business’ trim, which brings DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, a full steel bulkhead, hill start assist and trailer swing assist to the van.

Z.E.-specific equipment includes a pre-heating function and ‘Z.E. voice’, which creates an artificial sound at low speeds to alert pedestrians of the van’s presence. The options list has a £414 cable that allows the Master Z.E. to be plugged into conventional three-pin sockets, along with a £75 six-metre Type 2 cable for EV-specific charging points.

Renault is offering a tailor-made service through its Pro+ Business Centre network, giving business customers the option to have a Z.E. kitted out for specific applications – for example, refrigeration units and parcel delivery conversions.

The Renault Master Z.E. is on sale now, becoming the second all-electric van offered by the French firm following on from the Kangoo Z.E. 33.

