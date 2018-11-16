New range-topping Ultimate trim joins Vauxhall Crossland X range

Vauxhall has topped off its Crossland X range with the addition of a new ‘Ultimate’ trim level.

The new crossover features generous standard equipment and unique styling additions, and starts from £22,480.

The Crossland X Ultimate can be specced with a choice of two engines – both 1.2-litre petrol units. The entry-level version is a 108bhp unit mated to five-speed manual or automatic gearboxes, while those after a little more shunt can opt for the more powerful 128bhp engine paired with a six-speed manual. Both feature stop/start tech and return 57.3 and 55.4mpg respectively.

(PA)

Ultimate trim can be spotted from the outside thanks to diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, alloy-effect front and rear skid plates and silver roof rails. For added prestige, customers can also specify a fixed panoramic glass roof. Also standard fare are full LED headlights.

Inside, the Crossland X gains Vauxhall’s latest Navi 5.0 IntelliLink infotainment system. It’s an eight-inch touchscreen unit with navigation as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Leather upholstery is also standard, as are heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

Vauxhall's Crossland X Ultimate Arrives in Showroomshttps://t.co/hq4hpQlcLC pic.twitter.com/jU8jaLH9fg — Vauxhall Media (@VauxhallMedia) November 15, 2018

On the safety front, the Crossland X comes with a driver drowsiness system, forward collision alert and autonomous emergency braking.

The new Crossland X Ultimate is available to order now.