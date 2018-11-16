New BMW 330e plug-in hybrid joins 3 Series line-up

BMW has revealed the latest addition to its new 3 Series range – the 330e.

A plug-in hybrid model, the 330e mates a 2.0-litre petrol engine to an electric motor and battery pack for improved efficiency and up to 37 miles of pure-electric motoring.

The new 330e is based on the all-new 3 Series – the latest evolution of BMW’s enormously popular executive saloon. It uses a 182bhp 2.0-litre engine paired with a 67bhp electric motor. The total system output is 249bhp – identical to the outgoing model – although an overboost can increase this for short bursts.

However, a diet means this model is lighter than its predecessor, improving economy. The car’s all-electric range has increased by 50 per cent to 37 miles, while fuel economy is an official 138mpg – under strict WLTP guidelines.

Official CO2 emissions are also an impressively low 38g/km.

The hybrid powertrain offers good performance as well as those headline economy figures. BMW claims the 330e will accelerate from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds, while the top speed is 143mph. That’s thanks in part to the new ‘XtraBoost’ function, which temporarily boosts the electric motor’s output from 67bhp to 112bhp for added performance.

The motor’s mated to a 12kWh battery pack, which sits below the boot floor. That does have an effect on load volume, which is down by 100 litres to 375 litres – but split folding rear seats are still standard to help accommodate longer loads.

The rest of the interior is business as usual, including the trim levels – which stand as SE, Sport Line and M Sport.

Bespoke hybrid features include updates to the navigation system. When searching for a public charging point, the nav will offer drivers activities to do while the car is charging – from cafes to tourist attractions. There’s also standard interior pre-heating.

The new BMW 330e will go on sale from July 2019. Prices are yet to be confirmed, although expect a slight increase over its predecessor’s circa £35,000 starting price – not least because of the removal of the government’s plug-in car grant for hybrids of this nature.