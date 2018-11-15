Advertising
Lorry with 600 turkeys tips over
Roads near Norwich plunged into chaos after truck with hundreds of live turkeys overturns
A lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned near Norwich, spilling diesel and causing traffic chaos.
The incident, which happened on the A47 at Easton yesterday at 7.23am, saw emergency services called to the scene.
The road was closed in both directions, leading to diversions and delays, while the lorry was set back on its wheels and the spillage cleared up. It had reopened by 3pm.
A tweet from Highways England showed the overturned Volvo and the spillage around it. The images appeared to show that the windscreen of the vehicle had also been smashed in the incident.
The BBC reported that the lorry driver had been taken to hospital, although his injuries were not believed to be serious. The turkeys were said to be “fine” and were removed from the scene by the Highways England contractors involved in the recovery and clean-up.
It is not known what caused the accident.
