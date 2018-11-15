Lorry with 600 turkeys tips over

A lorry carrying 600 turkeys overturned near Norwich, spilling diesel and causing traffic chaos.

The incident, which happened on the A47 at Easton yesterday at 7.23am, saw emergency services called to the scene.

The road was closed in both directions, leading to diversions and delays, while the lorry was set back on its wheels and the spillage cleared up. It had reopened by 3pm.

Carriageway clean-up is ongoing following an overturned lorry #A47 #Norfolk btwn #ChurchLane #Easton and NorwichRoad #Honingham nr #Norwich. The road remains CLOSED in both directions, @NorfolkPolice and @HighwaysEAST working at scene to have the road open in the next 1 – 2 hrs. pic.twitter.com/WzEwGRjvNc — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 14, 2018

A tweet from Highways England showed the overturned Volvo and the spillage around it. The images appeared to show that the windscreen of the vehicle had also been smashed in the incident.

The BBC reported that the lorry driver had been taken to hospital, although his injuries were not believed to be serious. The turkeys were said to be “fine” and were removed from the scene by the Highways England contractors involved in the recovery and clean-up.

It is not known what caused the accident.