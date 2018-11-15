Jeremy Clarkson takes to YouTube for a whole load of waffle

Jeremy Clarkson is probably the most famous motoring journalist in the world, but it seems The Grand Tour presenter seems to be looking to stretch into a new career in acting.

A video posted on YouTube on Clarkson’s official page sees him play a Belgian traffic warden called David Souffle. The short sketch involves the former Top Gear host dressed in an apt uniform and sporting a comical moustache – presumably riffing on Agatha Christie’s famous fictional Belgian detective Hercule Poirot as portrayed on TV by David Suchet.

In the clip, Souffle approaches a German-registered Volkswagen Polo GTI that has been parked on double yellow lines. He begins to take its registration to ticket the vehicle but finds his eye caught by a nearby café and patisserie. After a few glances towards pastries in the window, Souffle abandons ticketing the VW and heads inside the café — at which point, the clip ends.

Little is known about why Clarkson has decided to do the sketch, but thanks to the video title we do at least know that David Souffle likes a pastry.

It appears this initial video could be the first in a series of clips, though. Shortly after the video went live, Clarkson posted an image on Instagram of himself dressed in character, captioned “His name is David Soufflé. He likes a pastry and part 1 of his story is on YouTube now.”

Hopefully things will soon become eclair-er…