All-new Kia Soul crossover to debut at LA Motor Show

Kia has confirmed that its all-new Soul crossover will be officially unveiled at the Los Angeles Motor Show, taking place at the end of November.

A teaser image released by the brand appears to show the rear corner of the roof, hinting that the Soul will retain its trademark square profile – with sharp edges and upright taillights. A plastic panel with the car’s name embossed into it is visible, as are chromed roof rails.

Kia hasn’t revealed too many details on the car but promises ‘several powertrains’ will be available. These are likely to include the brand’s 1.0-litre and 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol units, though it’s likely the brand will refrain from introducing a diesel option in the UK.

An undeniable automotive icon will make its world debut at the upcoming @LAAutoShow #KiaLAAS pic.twitter.com/k7x2Uw3BEU — Kia Motors America (@Kia) November 14, 2018

There’s also at least one electrified model on the way – a full EV. The new electric Soul will go on sale in Europe in 2019 and is likely to use the same component set as the Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric. A wish to keep those vehicles as the flagship electrified options may see the Soul offered only with a smaller, 39kWh battery pack as opposed to the range-topping 60kWh unit.

Kia says the Soul will be available with ‘zero-emissions electric options’, possibly hinting that a plug-in hybrid model could also join the range.

Though no more than a small corner of the car can be seen, it’s fair to expect the new Soul will continue its predecessors bold looks both inside and out. Expect a fully vertical tailgate with a boxy profile, the latest evolution of Kia’s ‘tiger nose’ grille, and angular styling features throughout. The Los Angeles Motor Show runs from November 30 to December 9.