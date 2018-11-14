New Range Rover Evoque teased with art installations

Land Rover has teased its all-new Range Rover Evoque with art installations in London as it prepares for a full reveal of the SUV.

Four full-scale wire-form sculptures finished in ‘distinctive’ shades of copper, blue and red have been placed around Kensington and Chelsea. The installations give a first glimpse of the Evoque, which appears to take on the firm’s latest corporate face with slim headlights, and a wide grille while retaining the compact dimensions of the first-generation car.

(Land Rover)

The second generation of the SUV is set for a full reveal on Thursday, November 22 at 7.45pm, with a live stream on Land Rover’s social media channels. Order books will open immediately after, although there is no word on when first customer deliveries are expected.

Gerry McGovern, chief design officer for Land Rover, said: “The wire forms have been created to preview the new Evoque, which is the embodiment of Range Rover’s modernist design approach. Where better to put these bespoke installations on display than in the heart of London – one of the greatest cities in the world.”

FIRST GLANCE AT NEW EVOQUE! Full-scale wire form art installations in Kensignton and Chelsea showcase the modernist design of our new Evoque. Catch our unveiling on Facebook and YouTube at 19:45 on 22 November #HelloEvoque https://t.co/dy5t9TRGfg pic.twitter.com/KmXOCEeaL0 — Land Rover UK PR (@LandRoverUKPR) November 14, 2018

Land Rover claims to have sold more than 750,000 examples of the original Evoque since its market debut in 2010, and says the car has also claimed over 225 awards globally.

There is no word yet on technical details for the car, but reports suggest diesel-electric hybrid powertrains could follow later in 2019 from petrol and diesel engines at launch. Last year, Jaguar Land Rover announced that all its models from 2020 onwards would feature some form of electrification.