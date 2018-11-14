Dubai Police begin training on futuristic hoverbikes

Hoverbike patrols could soon be a common sight in Dubai, with police beginning training on the futuristic vehicles.

Built by Californian firm Hoversurf, the all-electric Hoverbike S3 weighs just 114kg thanks to its carbon-fibre monocoque frame and can reach speeds of up to 60mph – while also being able to fly at 16 feet. Response times are boosted by automatic take-off and landing as well.

Motorcycle News reports that Dubai Police plans to introduce hoverbike patrols in otherwise hard-to-reach areas of the UAE city. However, it is believed the vehicles can only achieve a flight time of 10 to 25 minutes with a rider on board, making them impractical for use on a wider scale.

A video shows Dubai officers undertaking training on the machines, although there will be some modifications ahead of their use on patrol. Khalid Alrazooqi, chief information officer for Dubai Police, said in a tweet that the final versions will have a safety ring around the blades to eliminate the risk of injury or damage.

.@USATODAY: Here's another sign that we are catching up to the future: #Dubai Police may soon be patrolling the streets with hoverbikes. The vehicles, which weigh 253 pounds, fly about 16 feet above the ground and can go 60 miles per hour. pic.twitter.com/xBb7SQpTlY — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) November 13, 2018

You don’t have to be a Dubai police officer to try a hoverbike, though. Hoversurf is taking orders for a mainstream version of the S3, with a price tag of $150,000 (circa £116,000). Deliveries are expected to begin next year.