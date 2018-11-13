Volkswagen owners now able to unlock cars via Siri

Volkswagen owners in America who have iPhones can now control some of their car’s functions via their Apple device.

A new system available on Apple smartphones running the latest iOS 12 software allows integration between virtual assistant Siri and Volkswagen’s Car-Net connectivity service.

Once logged on, owners can lock and unlock their vehicles, as well as check the amount of fuel or charge remaining.

In addition, users can flash the car’s lights and honk the horn – all via the phone’s in-built Siri system.

It means that owners only need to speak a command to their phone – such as “lock my car” – and the action will be undertaken by the device.

Abdallah Shanti, executive vice-president and global chief information officer for Volkswagen Brand & Car-IT, said: “We are constantly looking at innovative ways to make VW Car-Net more convenient and relevant for our customers.

“With Siri Shortcuts, creating voice commands to use with our mobile app was a great opportunity to do just that. Integration with Siri helps our drivers keep eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.”

In the UK, Car-Net is free on top-spec cars using the Volkswagen Pro system or £100 when ordered from the factory with the purchase of a new car. For those who want it to be upgraded on their car after purchase, it’ll cost £215.

The integration system is currently available in America and is thought to be arriving in the UK soon – the Press Association has contacted Volkswagen to see when the technology will be here.