Top Gear’s Chris Harris crashes Porsche into pick-up truck

Top Gear presenter Chris Harris was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck while driving his Porsche 911 Touring yesterday afternoon.

The incident, which took place near Tintern in Monmouthshire, occurred when Harris collided with a pick-up truck attempting to make a three-point turn in the middle of the road.

Though both vehicles involved were damaged, neither Harris nor his passenger suffered any injuries. The driver of the pick-up also walked away unscathed.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Harris was driving at the time costs in the region of £111,000, and can hit 60mph in just over three seconds.

A Top Gear spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Chris Harris was involved in a car accident in Wales earlier today whilst working on a feature for Top Gear magazine.

“Chris, his passenger, and the driver of the other car, were unhurt and Police were called to the scene.”

He added: “Police confirmed speed wasn’t a factor. And I wasn’t the one issued with a penalty notice.”

Harris has been a presenter on the show since 2016, initially alongside Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc who were brought into to replace Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.