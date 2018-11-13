Range-topping BMW M340i xDrive’s details revealed ahead of Los Angeles debut

BMW has revealed details of its M340i xDrive as the range-topping saloon prepares for its full public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show this month.

Based around BMW’s latest-generation 3 Series, the M340i uses a turbocharged straight-six petrol engine developing 369bhp and 500Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that’ll power the M340i from 0-60mph in 4.2 seconds.

(BMW/PA)

BMW also states that the M340i will return 37.6mpg on the combined cycle while emitting 172g/km CO2.

Drive is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. Although the M340i is given all-wheel drive thanks to BMW’s xDrive system, the car has a rear-wheel bias for added cornering ability.

It also benefits from a standard-fit electronically controlled locking differential, which enhances the traction levels.

A full M-Sport brake set-up comes as standard, with 348mm front discs and 354mm rear discs sitting behind 18-inch alloy wheels to provide a good amount of stopping power. Larger 19-inch wheels will be available as an optional extra.

(BMW/PA)

Exterior styling touches have been applied to the M340i to help differentiate it from the rest of the 3 Series, with features such as a mesh-design front kidney grille, rear spoiler and grey metallic exterior mirror caps enhancing the car’s look.

Inside, the M340i gets sport seats, a leather-trimmed steering wheel with gearshift paddles and front door sills with the M340i lettering.

No prices have been announced yet, but BMW has stated that the M340i will make its market launch in Europe next July.

The LA show is open to the public from November 30 to December 9, with press days on November 28 and 29.