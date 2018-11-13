Mercedes-Benz bolsters A-Class range with beefier engines

Mercedes-Benz has beefed up the engines of its A-Class premium hatchback with a pair of efficient new diesels.

The first, a 2.0-litre added to the A 200d, puts out 148bhp and 320Nm and is capable of returning 67.3mpg on the combined cycle while emitting 110g/km CO2. Mercedes claims it can hit 60mph in 7.9 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 137mph.

The second, this time powering the A 220d, is another 2.0-litre that produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. As a result of the increased power output, Mercedes claims that the A 220d can reach 60mph in just 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 146mph. It can still return 65.7mpg combined, however, while emitting 114g/km CO2.

Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and are some of the first in the UK to be RDE-2 compliant – strict new emissions-based testing regulations.

The lower-powered A 200d is available in Sport and AMG Line trims, while the more powerful A 220d is available in AMG Line specification only.

Sport trim cars benefit from a seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch infotainment screen, along with a reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and a range of driver assistance systems.

Higher-spec AMG Line A-Class models get larger 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, along with a full AMG exterior styling kit and diamond radiator grille.

Prices start from £28,805 for the A 200d, rising to £30,005 for the A 220d AMG Line. Order books are open now, and first deliveries are expected next spring.