Menu

Advertising

Mercedes-Benz bolsters A-Class range with beefier engines

Motors | Published:

New diesel powerplants give extra oomph to German manufacturer’s premium hatch and have been tested to the latest standards

A pair of new diesel engines have been released for the A-Class

Mercedes-Benz has beefed up the engines of its A-Class premium hatchback with a pair of efficient new diesels.

The first, a 2.0-litre added to the A 200d, puts out 148bhp and 320Nm and is capable of returning 67.3mpg on the combined cycle while emitting 110g/km CO2. Mercedes claims it can hit 60mph in 7.9 seconds before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 137mph.

The second, this time powering the A 220d, is another 2.0-litre that produces 188bhp and 400Nm of torque. As a result of the increased power output, Mercedes claims that the A 220d can reach 60mph in just 6.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 146mph. It can still return 65.7mpg combined, however, while emitting 114g/km CO2.

Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and are some of the first in the UK to be RDE-2 compliant – strict new emissions-based testing regulations.

The lower-powered A 200d is available in Sport and AMG Line trims, while the more powerful A 220d is available in AMG Line specification only.

Sport trim cars benefit from a seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch infotainment screen, along with a reversing camera, 17-inch alloy wheels and a range of driver assistance systems.

Higher-spec AMG Line A-Class models get larger 18-inch alloy wheels as standard, along with a full AMG exterior styling kit and diamond radiator grille.

Prices start from £28,805 for the A 200d, rising to £30,005 for the A 220d AMG Line. Order books are open now, and first deliveries are expected next spring.

Motors

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News