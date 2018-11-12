Jaguar creates rally-spec F-Type to celebrate 70 years of sports car heritage

Jaguar has created two F-Type Convertible rally cars to celebrate the brand’s sports car heritage.

The vehicles were put through their paces at the Walters Arena rally stage in the Vale of Neath, paying homage to the original Jaguar XK120 of 1948, which completed three consecutive Alpine Rallies in the early 1950s.

The pair of rally-spec cars are powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that features in the production vehicle, but have been upgraded to full FIA specifications.

This means they benefit from higher-spec brakes and suspension, along with race seats boasting six-point harnesses, bonnet-mounted light pods and a fire extinguisher. A protective roll cage has also been fitted.

Hand-built competition dampers allow the traditionally road-based sports cars to tackle gravel tracks and jumps, while motorsport-specification wheels and tyres give a better grip on loose surfaces.

(Jaguar/PA)

Both cars take their design inspiration from the new F-Type Chequered Flag Limited Edition vehicle.

Ian Callum, Jaguar director of design, said: “The opportunity to design a rally car doesn’t come along very often, so I was fascinated to see how we could take our modern-day sports car to a similar character.

“These models are a fitting tribute to the XK120 and all the great Jaguar sports cars since its reveal 70 years ago, including the latest F-Type Chequered Flag Limited Edition.”