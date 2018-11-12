Hyundai exec hints at future ‘halo’ N model

A top Hyundai executive has hinted that a new ‘halo’ model is soon to top the firm’s range of N performance models.

Thomas Schemera, head of Hyundai’s High Performance Vehicle and Motorsport Division, said in an interview recently that the new car will “sit at the top of our high performance range.”

He added: “It will help us to bring even more excitement to Hyundai and will change perceptions of the brand.”

The all-new division was created in March of this year, and has been designed to ‘streamline Hyundai’s strategy, product planning, sales and marketing capabilities for high performance vehicle operations’.

Hyundai’s high-performance N line-up currently consists of the i30 N hatchback, and the Veloster N – which isn’t destined for UK markets. An i30 N Fastback model is due to join the pair shortly, after it was revealed at the Paris Motor Show back in October.

The i30 N has been immensely popular in the UK, with its combination of performance, high equipment levels and value-for-money proving a hit with British buyers.

This new car will, according to Schemera, “be a unique standalone model and will represent the next phase of the N range – even more hot than the N models now.”

However, Schemera was unwilling to disclose when the car would be entering production: “What will it be? Well I am afraid you will have to watch this space – it’s still a few years away yet.”