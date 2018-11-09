Seat looks to the future of urban mobility with eXS KickScooter

Seat has come up with a new and eco-friendly way to tackle inner-city travel – the eXS KickScooter.

The all-electric two-wheeler is due to be fully revealed at the Smart City Expo World Congress in Barcelona on November 13.

It’s designed to alleviate inner-city congestion while helping to reduce urban emission levels as well.

Lucas Casasnovas, Seat product marketing director, said: “We aim to make Seat a benchmark in micromobility. In this sense, our aim is to ensure that everyone who lives in an urban setting is familiar with the options offered by Seat for getting around the city in an economical, sustainable, agile and fun way.”

The scooter has been created in collaboration with Segway, and thanks to a powerful battery and electric motor can hit up to 15mph. An additional battery can be connected to increase the scooter’s range, boosting it from in the region of 15 miles to 29 miles.

It also benefits from front and rear LED lights, cruise control and an LCD screen that displays the scooter’s range as well as its speed.

Large wheels coupled with front and rear suspension mean it should deliver a comfortable ride, too.

UK law currently prevents powered scooters being ridden on public paths or roads, meaning there are no plans to offer the eXS KickScooter here. However, Richard Harrison, managing director of Seat UK, is hoping for a change in legislation.

“Adapting to the changing city landscape and the mobility needs of our customers is an important part of Seat’s strategy, and the eXS KickScooter is a great example of that,” he said.

“Although UK legislation around the use of electric scooters currently prohibits the use of such solutions, we look forward to that changing in the future.”