New Mitsubishi L200 pickup truck revealed

Mitsubishi has unveiled a new version of the L200, signalling a facelift for the fifth-generation pickup.

The latest iteration of the truck, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, gets a fresh look, improved four-wheel-drive systems and more safety tech than ever.

It’s time to officially reveal the new Mitsubishi #L200 from its world premiere in Bangkok! Due in the UK in summer 2019, the Series 6 features more powerful styling, enhanced 4WD and the latest in active safety and driver assistance. pic.twitter.com/AyyWjqOqxU — Mitsubishi Motors UK (@MitsubishiUK) November 9, 2018

It takes on the Japanese firm’s current corporate face, boasting thin headlights and a large chrome grille, with muscular styling cues packed into the design. There’s also been an overhaul inside the cabin, with soft padding throughout to create ‘a high-quality look’.

Two four-wheel-drive systems are on offer for the L200 – Super-Select and Easy-Select. The former offers manual selection of multiple driving modes to set the truck up for any surface, while the latter simplifies the process with automated selection. Mitsubishi says both systems are improved over their predecessors, with the inclusion of a new off-road mode that comprises Gravel, Mud, Snow, Sand and Rock settings.

(Mitsubishi)

Safety technology introduced includes forward collision warning, blind spot assistance, rear traffic alert and Ultrasonic Misacceleration Mitigation System, which can automatically modulate the throttle to reduce the number of accidents caused by improper use in low-speed circumstances.

There’s no word on powertrain offerings, but full prices and specifications are expected to be confirmed for Europe ahead of a late summer 2019 arrival.