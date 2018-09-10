Woman forced to appeal parking fine after machine printed ticket from 1998

A woman has been forced to appeal a £60 fine after a parking machine malfunctioned and printed a ticket from 1998.

Property developer Julie Escott used the Parking Eye car park in Havant, Hampshire, which scans car number plates as they enter. Drivers then type their registration number and the time they want to stay for into the machine.

Escott parked her blue 2016 Mini Cooper in the car park for two hours and 17 minutes while she went to get a haircut. However, she noticed the ticket she had been given by the machine said January 1, 1998 on it, instead of July 5, 2018.

Escott went to the car parking office to try and tell someone, but there was nobody there, and instead decided to keep hold of her ticket — before later receiving a letter ordering her to pay a £60 fine.

(PA)

Escott submitted an image of the misprinted ticket to machine operator Parking Eye, which cancelled the fine as a result of the error.

A spokesperson for Parking Eye told the Press Association: “We always encourage motorists to appeal if there are mitigating circumstances, and instructions about how to do this are detailed on all communication and on our website.

(PA)

“This parking charge notice was cancelled as soon as it was brought to our attention.”