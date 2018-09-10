Lexus reveals flagship LY 650 luxury yacht

Car manufacturers taking to the ocean isn’t a new thing – as well as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, brands such as Mercedes, Bugatti and Aston Martin have all lent their heritage and stylish expertise to boat-building. The latest manufacturer to do so is Lexus, and it’s produced this – the stunning LY 650.

The 65-foot LY 650 brings Lexus’ trademark ‘L-finesse’ design language to the oceans. It’s a production-ready model, building on the Sport Yacht concept the brand used to test the waters last year, and Lexus says it should be thought of in the same breath as its flagship LS, LX and LC road cars.

Lexus says its styling language means the new yacht has a ‘distinguished style’ best seen in the ‘strong, pronounced bow’ and ‘accentuated aft hips’. It’s certainly a sleek cruiser which would stand out in any Monaco marina.

The ‘L’ moniker means this floaty wonderland is all about luxury, and it certainly delivers when it comes to the interior. There’s space to sleep six and entertain up to 15 people in elegant surroundings – with guests able to make use of the open-air decking or luxury leather-clad interior before retiring to one of three staterooms below decks.

(PA)

Above board, there’s a large TV, couch seating and a minibar for the ultimate luxury experience.

The LY 650 will be powered by Volvo IPS marine diesel engines and can carry 3,785 litres of fuel. Production understandably won’t be undertaken by Lexus, as its factories don’t tend to include dry dock facilities – instead, that responsibility has been handed over to the Marquis-Larson boat group, which also produced the concept.

(PA)

No official on-sale date or price have been announced – though we suspect the latter will be somewhere in the region of ‘a lot’. Lexus has previously said sales will begin in 2019.