Keith Richards’ Ferrari Dino sells for more than £400,000
A 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GT Coupe formerly owned by Rolling Stones legend fetches £442,750 at Goodwood Revival auction
A Ferrari Dino once owned by legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has sold for more than £400,000.
The 1972 246 GT Coupe is one of many luxurious cars enjoyed by Richards, with the 74-year-old superstar well known for his love of exotic machinery.
Auctioned for £442,750 by Bonhams at the Goodwood Revival – near West Wittering, where Richards has a country house estate – the Italian sports car is believed to have covered a genuine 30,000 miles during its life and remains in an impressive condition.
Richards himself drove approximately 25,000 of those – with its concours-ready state perhaps surprising considering that he famously crashed a Bentley Continental on multiple occasions during his rock ‘n’ roll years.
Many of these miles were racked up during the Rolling Stones’ European tours – when Richards would opt to drive instead of flying when possible.
The car is finished in silver paint, with a black leather interior, and sits on period-correct Cromodora alloy wheels.
The musician and songwriter sold the Dino to a Japan-based private collector in 1986, where it remained until 2014 when Liam Howlett, co-founder of electronica group The Prodigy, bought it.
A year later, the 246 GT Coupe’s 2.4-litre engine was rebuilt – allowing it to deliver all 195bhp with which it left the factory – before being bought by another, anonymous owner.
It was sold at Goodwood complete with a V5C registration document, Japanese export certificate and letter from Rolling Stones tour manager Alan Dunn confirming Richards’ ownership.
