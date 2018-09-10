Keith Richards’ Ferrari Dino sells for more than £400,000

A Ferrari Dino once owned by legendary Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has sold for more than £400,000.

The 1972 246 GT Coupe is one of many luxurious cars enjoyed by Richards, with the 74-year-old superstar well known for his love of exotic machinery.

Auctioned for £442,750 by Bonhams at the Goodwood Revival – near West Wittering, where Richards has a country house estate – the Italian sports car is believed to have covered a genuine 30,000 miles during its life and remains in an impressive condition.

Richards himself drove approximately 25,000 of those – with its concours-ready state perhaps surprising considering that he famously crashed a Bentley Continental on multiple occasions during his rock ‘n’ roll years.

Rolling Stone Keith Richards once owned this stunning 1972 Ferrari Dino (until 1986), which he often used to drive to gigs on tour. It is up for sale with Bonhams on Saturday at Goodwood Revival. Be interesting to see what it goes for… pic.twitter.com/av4JyJcG5g — GWA Cars (@GWACARS) September 4, 2018

Many of these miles were racked up during the Rolling Stones’ European tours – when Richards would opt to drive instead of flying when possible.

The car is finished in silver paint, with a black leather interior, and sits on period-correct Cromodora alloy wheels.

The musician and songwriter sold the Dino to a Japan-based private collector in 1986, where it remained until 2014 when Liam Howlett, co-founder of electronica group The Prodigy, bought it.

A year later, the 246 GT Coupe’s 2.4-litre engine was rebuilt – allowing it to deliver all 195bhp with which it left the factory – before being bought by another, anonymous owner.

It was sold at Goodwood complete with a V5C registration document, Japanese export certificate and letter from Rolling Stones tour manager Alan Dunn confirming Richards’ ownership.