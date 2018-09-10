Ferrari crashes en-route to Goodwood Revival

One Ferrari driver heading to the Goodwood Revival crashed the exotic machine en-route to the event in West Sussex.

The Italian sports car was travelling on the A27 Arundel Road through the Salvington area of Worthing on Saturday morning when it collided with a Mazda, before shunting through a fence in front of someone’s house.

Firefighters, police and an ambulance were dispatched to the scene in order to secure the cars and make the road safe.

Neither of the drivers received any notable injuries, but the cars were damaged with the Ferrari reportedly leaking fluid.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service told the Press Association: “We were called to assist with an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in Arundel Road, Salvington at 10.29am on Saturday (September 8).

“One engine was sent to the scene, which involved two cars. The vehicles and the roadway was made safe by the crew. We left at 11.10am.”

(Worthing Fire Station)

The Ferrari F355 Berlinetta was launched in May 1994 and was widely praised by both buyers and reviewers — and is now worth around £65,000.

It was one of the very first road cars to be fitted with a semi-automatic gearbox, which Ferrari developed from Formula One technology.

The Goodwood Revival is a classic car festival held annually at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit near Chichester, West Sussex.

This year’s event, which was held last week, marks the 20th anniversary of the Revival, which sees classic cars from various eras compete in a number of practice sessions and races over the course of three days.