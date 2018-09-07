Ford teases Mustang-inspired electric crossover

Ford has released a teaser image of an all-electric crossover inspired by the firm’s most iconic car.

The SUV, of which very little information has been released, will take design cues from the Mustang muscle car.

Clear to see in the image is bar taillights, reminiscent of those on the Mustang, along with a fastback-esque roofline.

It is set to be the first car from Ford to be designed from the ground up as an electric vehicle — which has now set up Ford Team Edison, a dedicated department for developing EVs.

Darren Palmer, global product development director for Ford Team Edison, said: “You’d think after 28 years of working for the same company that nothing would surprise me. I’ve been fortunate enough to work for Ford across many amazing teams on many exciting assignments, most recently leading development of the next-generation Mustang. But earlier this year I received a call that would challenge everything I thought I knew about Ford and our future. I was asked to lead product development for a brand-new team, Ford Team Edison.”

“It’s exciting to know that my stint leading development of the next-generation Mustang actually comes full circle as we get ready to launch our electric Mustang-inspired utility. I, for one, can’t wait to have one — side-by-side — with my Shelby GT350R”

The as-of-yet unnamed car could take on the famous Mach 1 moniker. Ford confirmed an electric vehicle under development would take on the nameplate, used on a number of sought-after variants of the Mustang, but gave no more information.

Ford is targeting a range of 300 miles for the electric crossover, which is set for a 2020 arrival. The firm also plans to develop 16 fully-electric vehicles as part of an $11 billion (circa. $8.5 billion) investment.