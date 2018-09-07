BMW ramps up X2 crossover with new engine

BMW has revealed a new range-topping version of its X2 crossover – the M35i.

Packing a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 302bhp and 450Nm of torque, the X2 M35i can hit 60mph in 4.7 seconds.

Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed Steptronic transmission, and it features launch control to aid with hassle-free starts.

BMW also claims that the X2 M35i will return 33.6mpg on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions set at 191g/km.

Many of the car’s components have been uprated to cope with the additional power. For instance, the X2 M35i features M sport steering and a suspension system with stiffer spring and damper rates.

The car also features a locking limited slip differential at the front, while uprated brake discs should provide plenty of stopping power.

(PA/BMW)

Advertising

Adaptive damping is also available as an optional extra.

The exterior of the X2 M35i has been bolstered with sporty touches such as 19-inch M Sport light alloy wheels, newly designed air intakes and a sports exhaust system. Inside, the sporty theme is mirrored thanks to an M Sport steering wheel with gear shift paddles, while optional sports seats offer plenty of support.

Production of the X2 M35i will start in November, with first deliveries in Europe expected in the first half of 2019.

No prices or specifications have been revealed for the X2 M35i as yet.