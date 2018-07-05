European specifications revealed for Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki has revealed more details about its upcoming Jimny SUV. The Japanese mini-offroader captured hearts as soon as it was announced with its retro styling, and now the brand has given some details of what lies under the skin.

The new fourth-generation Jimny has a tough act to follow. The current car is incredibly long in the tooth, having been on sale since 1998 – but still has a dedicated fanbase who appreciate its combination of compact size, mechanical simplicity and serious off-road ability.

The new model doesn’t stray too far from its predecessor in terms of styling. There’s a tall, boxy bodyshape with a clamshell bonnet and seven-slot front grille, while the retro round headlights and tailgate-mounted spare wheel are as practical as they are charming.

The one-and-only, small, lightweight 4WD vehicle, the Suzuki Jimny, on sale 2019 Read the release here ⏬https://t.co/uT0ScGwkEh pic.twitter.com/U157OnZMW3 — Suzuki Press Office (@SuzukiPress) July 5, 2018

Suzuki’s only confirmed one engine for the European market and surprisingly, it’s not one of the firm’s excellent BoosterJet turbocharged units. Instead, a brand-new naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol makes an appearance.

Codenamed K15B, the new engine looks to be concentrated on rugged simplicity rather than impressive performance. As such, the 101bhp power output and 130Nm of torque are adequate rather than sparkling. Suzuki hasn’t revealed acceleration figures, but has said that the Jimny will reach a top speed of 90mph when fitted with the standard five-speed manual gearbox – or 87mph with the optional four-speed automatic.

Economy figures are pegged at 41.5mpg and 37.6mpg for the manual and automatic respectively, with CO2 figures of 154g/km and 170g/km.

The Jimny’s real appeal will be its rugged structure. It’s still based on a ladder frame chassis with a separate low-range gearbox. The car can be operated in 2H front-wheel-drive mode most of the time, maximising fuel economy. 4H activates the four-wheel-drive system and 4L brings in the low-range ‘box for the most challenging off-road conditions.

Advertising

(PA)

The previous car was always great off-road, but Suzuki is now promising improved manners on the tarmac too. A newly damped steering column should minimise vibration through the wheel, while the stiffer ladder frame improves ride quality.

Safety kit has also been improved, with autonomous emergency braking, six airbags, lane departure warning and high beam assist a massive upgrade over the current car.

The new Jimny will go on sale in the UK next year, and we’ll see full UK pricing and specifications closer to release.