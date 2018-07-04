Special edition Aston Martins channel Henley Regatta and Classic Driver website

Aston Martin has released details of the two latest products from its bespoke ‘Q’ division. The one-off commissions see the cars, a standard DB11 and a DB11 Volante convertible, take inspiration from the worlds of rowing and car collecting.

The first of the cars is inspired by Henley Royal Regatta – one of the country’s most prestigious sporting events. The Henley edition is based on the DB11 Volante, and Aston Martin says it takes inspiration from ‘elite rowing’s fusion of technology and tradition’.

(PA)

As such it blends a fairly traditional colour scheme with sophisticated materials. The car is finished in a White Stone paint colour with Red Oxide Caithness leather on the interior, yet the centre console and interior trims are finished in carbon fibre and stainless steel.

The exterior sees a black convertible roof, glossy black wheels, smoked taillights and more carbon fibre complete the look. Finishing off the package are stainless steel crossed oar motifs with hand-painted accents to mimic rowing club markings found on competition oars.

(PA)

Unsurprisingly this bespoke nature comes at a price, and this one-off car is priced at £199,995 – a hefty chunk more than the DB11 Volante’s £159,000 asking figure in standard form.

For those watching the pennies, the second creation from Q division is a relative bargain at £199,275. It’s been commissioned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Classic Driver, a website aimed at classic car collectors and enthusiasts.

A total of 20 of these Classic Driver DB11s will be built, and they’re available as either Coupe or Volante – both powered by the smaller V8 engine.

Q by Aston Martin have announced the release of 2 special editions. The Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante celebrates Aston Martin’s partnership with the Henley Royal Regatta; whilst the Classic Driver Edition celebrates 20th anniversary of world’s 1st car collectors website. pic.twitter.com/gRoOGMHwd5 — Aston Martin of London (@AstonMayfair) July 4, 2018

The Classic Driver DB11 is finished in the same colour scheme as the Classic Driver Website – a signature green and grey combination. The overall colour is unique – inspired by Aston’s famous 1960s ‘Charcoal Grey’ the modern interpretation features inlaid pearls which give a green twist to the grey when exposed to sunlight. Exterior carbon fibre has also been treated with a bespoke Eifel Green lacquer.

The scheme continues inside, where Eifel Green leather meets Parliament Green stitching and an embroidered Classic Driver logo on the headrests. The package is finished with a Westminster Green textile roof.