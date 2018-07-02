Porsche smashes own Nürburgring record with 5:19.55 lap

Porsche has broken its own long-standing lap record at the world-famous Nürburgring – setting a staggering new benchmark time of 5:19.55.

The incredible lap of the 12.94-mile circuit was completed by five-time 24 Hours Nürburgring winner and reigning World Endurance Champion Timo Bernhard.

He took the helm of the 919 Hybrid Evo – an unrestricted prototype car based on the German firm’s LMP1 racer used in the World Endurance Championship from 2015 to 2017.

It produces a mind-boggling 1,144bhp from its hybrid powertrain, which sits in a featherweight 849kg chassis.

The previous best lap of “The Green Hell” was set in May 1983, when Stefan Bellof completed a run of the circuit in 6:11.13 behind the wheel of a Porsche 956 C.

On course to setting this new record, Bernhard and the 919 Evo managed an average speed of 145.3mph — with a maximum of 229.5mph along the Döttinger Höhe straight.

Bernhard, 37, who has also won the Le Mans 24 Hours twice, said: “This is a great moment for me and for the entire team – the 919 programme’s icing on the cake. The Evo was perfectly prepared, and I have done my best on this lap.”

Advertising

He highlighted the improved aerodynamic downforce, adding: “You can stay on full throttle at sections I never imagined. I’m pretty familiar with the Nordschleife but today I got to learn it in a new way.”

Timo Bernhard and the 919 Evo managed an average speed of 145.3mph — with a maximum of 229.5mph along the Döttinger Höhe straight (Porsche)

It’s not the first time this year the Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo has been used to break a track record.

The car is currently travelling to circuits around the world as part of a “919 Tribute” tour and recorded the fastest lap ever at Spa-Francorchamps in April – 1:41.77.

That was set by Porsche works driver and Le Mans winner Neel Jani – whose lap was 0.783 seconds faster than the best set by Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes W07 Formula One car at the 2017 Belgian Grand Prix.

The 919 Hybrid Evo will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 12 to 15 and the Festival of Porsche at Brands Hatch on September 2.