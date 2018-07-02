Hyundai releases pricing and specifications for new Santa Fe SUV

Hyundai has announced prices for the fourth-generation of its popular Santa Fe SUV. The new car will start from £33,425, putting it in the firing line of rivals such as the SsangYong Rexton, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Kia Sorento.

The new Santa Fe gets a total exterior revamp from the previous model. Now, there’s an eye-catching design language inherited from the compact Kona SUV, which sees a bold ‘Cascading’ grille flanked by the now-signature ‘upside-down’ headlamp design.

The Hyundai’s seven-seat interior also receives a premium makeover, with improved material quality and extra head- and leg-room for passengers travelling in rows two and three.

Sporty and powerful, the all-new #Hyundai #SantaFe will take your driving experience to a whole new level. ✔ See more here: https://t.co/7Kk63QxWCy pic.twitter.com/likt3NQEQg — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) May 18, 2018

In the UK, three trims will be available, though all share just one engine – a 2.2-litre diesel unit, that already features in the Kia Sorento and produces 197bhp. It’s mated either to a 6-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed dual-clutch auto.

The range kicks off with SE trim, which is only available with front-wheel drive. It gets seven seats as standard, plus roof rails, a rear-view camera, all-round parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, and an infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Stepping up to Premium grade sees the price rise to £36,995, but offers an impressive level of equipment including keyless entry, LED headlamps, leather seats, a KRELL sound system, built-in navigation and an electric tailgate. It’s offered with manual or automatic transmissions and two or four-wheel drive, making the £38,995 Premium the cheapest 4WD Santa Fe available.

(PA)

Advertising

Finally, there’s top-spec Premium SE, which costs from £41,795. It’s offered only with the eight-speed automatic gearbox and is packed with premium kit including 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, 360-degree cameras and sensors.

Safety equipment is a big focus, and all Santa Fe models feature lane keeping assist, high beam assist and autonomous emergency braking. All automatic variants also get speed-variable cruise control. Premium grade and above also receives blind-spot detection and rear occupancy alert, designed to prevent drivers from leaving children or pets in the vehicle by mistake.

The brand has also announced pricing for the new Kona diesel. Previously only available with 1.0-litre or 1.6-litre petrol engines, the new 1.6-litre diesel Kona costs from £19,750 and is available in 113bhp or 134bhp power outputs.