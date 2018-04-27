Nearly one million extra parking tickets issued in the last 12 months

The number of parking tickets issued by private firms has increased by almost a million in the last 12 months. Research by the motoring charity RAC Foundation showed that the DVLA released details of 5.65 million vehicle keepers to parking management firms in the financial year 2017-18 – almost a million more than the year before, with 4.71 million.

The details were used by these parking companies to send parking fines to owners who had allegedly infringed regulations on private land. These fines could be as high as £100 each.

? The number of parking tickets for drivers on private land is at a record high. ⬆️Have you been handed one, what did you do? ? pic.twitter.com/U8WK53VkHD — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 27, 2018

Parking Eye obtained the most records, buying 31.3 per cent of the total number from the DVLA. With 1.77m records bought in total, the difference was more than a million records between Parking Eye and the next company Euro Car Parks, which bought just over 400,000 vehicle owner records.

DVLA charges £2.50 each time it releases vehicle ownership information – netting a healthy £14.1m from parking firms in the financial year 2017-18.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Each year we publish this analysis and each year we are not only astonished by the numbers involved, but also by the fact that those numbers keep rocketing up.

“Pursuing so many people must be a major administrative task for the companies involved, but the questions the numbers really beg are: what’s going wrong? Are Britain’s motorists really flouting the rules on such an industrial scale?”

The news comes soon after Sir Greg Knight MP proposed a Private Member’s Bill, calling for scrutiny into private parking operators.

“Most parking operators have nothing to fear from my Bill,” Knight said in a statement. “But we must stop unscrupulous operators undermining the whole sector with bad practice. The Bill will oblige the Government to introduce a new statutory code of practice to spell out what behaviours can reasonably be expected from private car parking operators.

“Poor signage, unreasonable terms, exorbitant fines, aggressive demands for payment, and an opaque appeals process have no place in 21st-century Britain.”