Careless car transporter driver chops roof off brand new Range Rover

A reckless driver of a car transporter has taken the roof off a brand-new Range Rover in transit, while damaging another.

Images posted online by Greater Manchester Police’s traffic feed shows the aftermath of the incident on the M61 near to Farnworth and Walkden that took place on Wednesday morning, which transformed a Range Rover Velar into the models first convertible version.

One from yesterday – #M61 Motorway, car transporter driver fails to lower top deck and collides with bridge resulting in turning this Range Rover into a none factory build convertible! Driver reported for due care. @NWmwaypolice pic.twitter.com/SqSj0ctfmw — GMP Traffic (@gmptraffic) April 26, 2018

Along with the roofless SUV, another Range Rover model was also damaged and a Green Flag recovery vehicle appears to have been a helpless victim of falling debris from the transporter.

(Greater Manchester Police)

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “Police were called at 9.55am on Wednesday 25 April 2018 to reports of a collision at junction 4 of the M61 southbound, near to Farnworth and Walkden.