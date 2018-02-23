Porsche shares juicy details as it teases next-generation 911 sports car

Porsche has teased its next-generation 911 sports car ahead of its full reveal later this year.

While the heavily camouflaged exterior hides too many details, it’s clear the new ‘992-generation’ 911 will look similar to the car on sale today. However, changes under the skin could be comprehensive, with the German carmaker hinting at some major new features.

(Porsche)

It says that “automotive industry megatrends – including digitisation, electrification and connectivity” will play a role. Hybridisation would be a big deal for the 911, because the car’s fans are typically averse to change, with Porsche itself acknowledging how upset buyers were when it changed from air-cooled to water-cooled engines and, more recently, turned away from naturally aspirated engines.

However, August Achleitner, the model’s director, says he’s not averse to electrifying the sports car, with a hybrid expected to join the line-up in 2020, one year after the standard model is released.

He said: “I drove the prototype of our upcoming electric sports car, the Mission E, and it was a very compelling experience. And the performance of the Porsche LMP race cars with hybrid drive systems is quite simply sensational.”

The #Porsche911 is not simply a sports car. It is the base from which the entire company operates. It was then. It is now. And it will be in the future. More: https://t.co/v0I8P4haxk pic.twitter.com/8t16FQYQTO — Porsche Newsroom (@PorscheNewsroom) February 23, 2018

Achleitner added that although he still “clings to the flat-six engine” he could now imagine an electric motor in a 911. He also refused to rule out the possibility of a fully electric 911 further down the line, saying: “Two years ago I’d have said no way. Today I wouldn’t categorically rule it out.”

Autonomous driving is another key trend in motoring today, with more and more cars featuring semi-autonomous driving aids that can take control of the vehicle in predictable situations, such as driving on the motorway. However, Achleitner said the 911 would remain resistant to any technology that took driving away from the driver.

“We don’t necessarily have to be the first in this regard with the 911. What’s crucial, rather, is that every innovation be offered in a typical Porsche manifestation.

(Porsche)

“Even when it comes to the individual assistance systems, they have to fit with the 911.”

It is therefore likely that the new sports car will feature adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, but owners will be able to switch off any assistance features they feel get in the way of the driving experience.

The next-generation 911 won’t be revealed until the end of the year, with production models expected to hit the market in 2019. Pricing is yet to be announced, but the existing range starts at £77,891 for the Carrera model, and culminates with the ballistic, limited-edition GT2 RS at £207,506.