Nissan to test robo-vehicle service in public

Nissan is to give robo-vehicles a public try-out in Japan next month.

The test will run on a set route between Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama and the nearby Yokohama World Porters shopping centre – a distance of some 4.5 kilometres (circa 2.7 miles) – and the service, dubbed ‘Easy Ride’, will provide an autonomous vehicle service to people wanting to get to a destination in that area.

Easy Ride is seen as a mobility service for anyone wanting to travel freely in a robo-vehicle to a destination of their choice.

The trial, which starts on March 5 and is being conducted by Nissan with mobile and online services operator DeNA, will gauge public reaction. If successful, the aim is to expand on the number of service routes. Though planned to be introduced in a limited area initially, Nissan and DeNA aim to offer a full service ‘in the early 2020s’.

The trial appears to use current Nissan Leaf and e-NV200 vehicles. Both are all-electric, so provide the perfect zero-emissions platform for an autonomous service. The Leaf has a claimed all-electric range of up to 177 miles, meaning it’s capable of travelling far enough on a single charge for numerous short, inner-city trips.