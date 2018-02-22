Land Rover creates ‘world’s toughest mobile phone’

Land Rover has built a mobile phone it calls the toughest in the world.

Designed to work in the bleakest places, it has a battery capacity more than a third bigger than an iPhone X’s and can work for two days with the screen on constantly without being recharged.

Running on the Android operating system, it comes with a factory-fitted screen protector and protective case that makes it waterproof up to 1.8 metres – even in salt water. An Adventure Pack is also available, which the phone can be plugged into for nearly twice the battery life and improved accuracy of the GPS signal.

Land Rover says it has been thoroughly tested in extreme conditions, working in the freezing cold and blistering heat, as well as withstanding thermal shock, intense humidity and vibrations.

(Land Rover)

The five-inch screen can be used when wet or while wearing gloves, and comes with access to detailed weather reports and mapping data. Other features useful to adventurous types include an in-built compass, SOS light and a 16-megapixel camera.

Performance comes from a 2.6GHz chip, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

(Land Rover)

Joe Sinclair, director of branded goods and licensing at Jaguar Land Rover, said: “This is the smartphone we’d all like to own – a perfect combination of design and functionality that embodies the Land Rover DNA and enables customers to be outdoors for longer, with the confidence to go further.”

The Land Rover Explore phone will be on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on February 26, and costs £599.