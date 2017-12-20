Uber loses landmark battle as top EU legislators say it is a taxi firm

A drivers’ union has praised a decision to recognise taxi firm Uber as a transport provider rather than an internet company, which could pave the way for tougher regulations against it.

The European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) ruling this morning means the company, which argued it was a digital service, will have to abide by local laws governing taxi firms, rather than the much less strict restrictions for tech businesses.

Nevertheless, the company insisted the ruling would not affect it in most countries, including the UK, saying it already abided by local transport laws in many jurisdictions.

“In today’s judgment, the court declares that an intermediation service such as that at issue in the main proceedings… must be regarded as being inherently linked to a transport service and, accordingly, must be classified as ‘a service in the field of transport,’” the ECJ said.

“Consequently, such a service must be excluded from the scope of the freedom to provide services in general.”

Millions have benefitted from #uber bringing competition to cities across Europe. EU law is now clearer but authorities shouldn’t use today’s judgment to regulate uber out of their cities, especially as consumers have proved that they prefer it to traditional taxis. — Daniel Dalton (@ddalton40) December 20, 2017

Now one union is calling on tougher regulations for the firm.

GMB general secretary Tim Roache said: “We welcome this decision which confirms that Uber is, as we have always said, a transport company.

“We now want to see sensible regulation being applied to Uber to ensure worker and public safety, along with a level playing field for all our driver members.”

Yesterday, the union blasted the firm as “a danger to the public” during a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where GMB was granted permission by magistrates to be part of the battle against Uber’s recent licence renewal rejection in London.

Transport for London (TfL) deemed Uber unfit to run a taxi service and refused to renew its licence in September but the company can continue to operate in the capital while it waits for its appeal hearing.

At the hearing, GMB representative Gerry Facenna said: “From a public safety point of view, being driven around London by a driver who has worked a 15-hour shift is no better than being driven around by a driver who has not had background checks.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has warned that the appeal process could “go on for a number of years”.

By Will Rimell