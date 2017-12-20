Tougher penalties for laser misuse are revealed

People targeting laser devices at drivers will be hit with tougher penalties, the government has revealed.

The Laser Misuse (Vehicles) Bill was published today and will mean anyone who points laser devices intentionally at vehicle operators, including train and bus drivers as well as boat captains and even hovercraft pilots, could be jailed for up to five years. Previously, only aircraft pilots were protected from laser misuse by law.

It also removes the former £2,500 cap on fines, allowing prosecutors to set any amount of financial punishment at their discretion. Fines can be issued alongside a prison sentence or separately.

@UK_CAA received more than 1,200 reports of laser attacks in 2016.

In addition, police will be given extra powers to help them catch people misusing laser devices, no longer having to establish proof of intention to endanger a vehicle.

In 2016, the Civil Aviation Authority received 1,258 reports of laser-related incidents, with Heathrow the most frequent location.

Liz Sugg, aviation minister, said: “Lasers can dazzle, distract or blind those in control of a vehicle, with serious and potentially even fatal consequences.

“The government is determined to protect pilots, captains, drivers and their passengers and take action against those who threaten their safety.”

Commander Simon Bray, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for lasers, said: “Recklessly shining a laser at an aircraft or another moving vehicle is deeply irresponsible and dangerous. By causing a distraction or, in some cases, short- or long-term eye damage, laser attacks can lead to catastrophic incidents.

“These new and robust measures send a clear message to perpetrators: laser attacks are a crime and serious consequences will follow from committing this offence.

“It is essential that the police have the powers required to support these measures and we will continue to work with the government to ensure that these powers are in place.”