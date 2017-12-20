Lincolnshire Police to name offenders caught drink driving

A police superintendent has defended his force’s controversial ‘naming and shaming’ of drink and drug driver offenders.

Lincolnshire Police has been publishing details about those charged on its website, which includes their name, age, address and date of court appearance, in a bid to deter others from driving while under the influence.

Supt Phil Vickers said: “It is a factual report that someone has been charged – it is already in the public domain.

“It is something that we already do, as police guidelines recommend, with other offences, such as burglary.

“The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness and to make local people think and plan how they’re going to get home.”

Up to New Year we will be stopping many more drivers than usual for Drink/Drug checks We’ll inconvenience you as little as possible, always be polite & professional It’s the same Officers who will have to deliver death messages & attend fatal collisions#Fatal4#ThinkDontDrink pic.twitter.com/MClCNttqKh — Supt Phil Vickers (@SuptPhilVickers) December 15, 2017

However lawyer Nick Freeman – known as Mr Loophole – has blasted the campaign, describing the move as “premature”.

Speaking to the BBC, Freeman said: “You are only deemed guilty when a court of law has considered the evidence and convicted you.

“What Lincolnshire Police should be doing is saying the force are going to have a drink-drive campaign, and after Christmas we will have a gallery of shame for all those convicted. That would provide the perfect deterrent.

“What it shouldn’t do is name and shame people who ultimately might be acquitted.”

Supt Vickers said the main aim of the campaign was to make people think, not to undermine the court process.

He added that the force would be happy to speak to anyone unhappy at being named that is acquitted.

He added: “The officers out there doing the breath tests are the officers who attend the car accident scenes and are the same officers that have to go to the families and tell them a loved one is not coming home.

“There is nothing worse than going to break that news just before Christmas. You can see all the decorations in the window and the children playing in the lounge and you know you’re about to bring devastation to this family.

“So even though it is seen as controversial, if it makes people think then it is worth it.”

Two more people charged as part of our #ThinkDontDrink campaign. Ryits Martinkenas (25) of Sunningdale Drive, Boston and Andrew Harding (54) of Copperleaf Close, Northampton: https://t.co/l9QLV6ix8z — Lincolnshire Police (@lincspolice) December 20, 2017

According to Lincolnshire Police, the force already prosecutes the highest number of drink-drivers in the UK.

In 2016, they charged more than 700 people with the offence.

Nevertheless, one road safety charity has backed the scheme.

Josh Harris, director of campaigns at Brake said: “We, as a charity, support any intervention which is proven to make UK roads safer.

“Drink and drug driving is a major issue on UK roads, causing 15 per cent of fatal crashes in 2016.

“However, greater police enforcement throughout the year is the best way to send out the message that impaired driving will not be tolerated.”

Supt Vickers added that a review of the campaign would be carried out at the end of January to assess what else can be done throughout the year to tackle the issue.

By Will Rimell