It could soon be legal to use a phone at the wheel – for remote-control parking

Rules on using mobile phones while behind the wheel may be changed under government proposals to make remote-control parking technology legal.

The government want to make changes to the Highway Code that would allow remote-control parking, saying it will provide significant advantages for motorists with mobility problems.

Some vehicles can park themselves at slow speeds with the driver either inside or near the vehicle using a button on the key fob.

However, because other remote parking devices can be accessed through smartphone apps, the law will need to be altered to allow the use of mobile devices behind the wheel.

The government is proposing that use of a mobile while at the wheel be legitimised if it is being used for a remote-controlled parking function, and that the device only lets the car move if it is continually activated by the driver, the signal between driver and vehicle is maintained and the distance between vehicle and device is no more than six metres.

Currently, motorists who are caught using a mobile device at the wheel will be fined £200 and have six penalty points added to their licence.

Further proposals are also being tabled to make room for the further development of motorway assistance technologies – such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

It is also hoped that the changes will pave the way for the development of new technology by updating the law and ensuring it is “flexible for future breakthroughs”.

Announcing the consultation, transport minister Jesse Norman said: “The government is determined that Britain should lead the way in embracing the safe deployment of new vehicle technology.

“Features such as remote control parking and motorway assist have the potential to transform car travel, adding greater convenience and accessibility to drivers, so that they can park and drive with more confidence.”

Mike Hawes, chief executive of industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “Manufacturers invest billions in engineering technology to enhance driver comfort, safety and convenience, so these proposals, providing clarity and confidence to consumers, are good news.

“We welcome government’s continued commitment to keep the UK at the forefront of connected and autonomous vehicle development and rollout.”