Suzuki announces pricing for cafe racer-inspired SV650X

Suzuki has announced that its new SV650X motorcycle will cost from £5,999 when it arrives in UK dealerships next year.

The cafe racer-inspired, V-twin middleweight bike was unveiled at the Milan Motorcycle Show last month.

The SV650X’s “neo-retro” styling sees the bike fitted with a new bikini fairing, tinted screen and tuck-roll seat. Suzuki says the motorcycle’s clip-on handlebars complement its styling and also provide a sportier ride than one-piece handlebars.

The Japanese manufacturer’s V-twin engine powers the new bike. In this configuration, the 645cc power plant develops 75bhp and 64Nm of torque, fuel economy sits at 72.43mpg.

All up, the motorcycle weighs just 198kg, which Suzuki claims “makes manoeuvring and handling easy and pleasurable”.

While the SV650X looks retro, its tech definitely isn’t. A full LCD instrument panel displays a digital speedometer and tachometer, as well as gear position, a clock, water temperature gauge and fuel gauge. The backlight can be set to six different levels of brightness to suit the individual rider preferences.

Prices for optional extras have also been revealed, and your new Suzuki’s price could shoot up fast. A wheel rim decal set costs £45, a Yoshimura R77J End Can is £749 and a Frame Slider Kit will set you back £250. A number of luggage solutions are also available to order, including a large tank bag for £115, while a top case set will set you back £240.

Earlier this month, Suzuki announced that its two-year warranty was being extended by an additional year. The Japanese manufacturer first introduced its extended three-year warranty in 2016, and has confirmed that it will continue to offer this for all bike purchased in 2018.

Suzuki GB national sales manager Jonathan Martin said: “This industry-leading warranty period gives customers added peace of mind, and means they can buy with even more confidence, knowing that we are, in turn, confident in the quality and reliability of our product.”

The new Suzuki SV650X will arrive in dealerships in early 2018.