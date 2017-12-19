Mercedes reveals new G-Class interior ahead of Detroit launch

Mercedes-Benz has released new interior images of the upcoming G-Class revival, ahead of its much-anticipated launch in January.

With a completely updated interior and several new features, the robust 4×4 has undergone the most significant transformation of its near-40-year history.

With plush leather seating, extensive touchscreen display, digital dashboard and, of course, the iconic grab-handle, the vehicle has been ‘reinterpreted for today’, says the automotive brand.

Mercedes even claims that there are so many variants for the new G-Class that it is ‘extremely rare’ for any two cars to be exactly alike.

No news has been released yet about what will be under the bonnet, but previous models have been driven by AMG-designed engines, so expect something powerful.

Mercedes has also updated its iconic 4×4 with a breadth of new technology. This includes the ability to control the full infotainment system without the driver having to take their hands off the steering wheel. Instead, touch-sensitive controls respond to swiping motions in the same way as the surface of a smartphone.

Nevertheless, iconic elements return from G-Classes of old, which give the 4×4 its unique appearance. These include the distinctive door handle and characteristic closing sound, robust exterior protective strip, exposed spare wheel on the rear door and the prominent indicator lights.

The manufacturer said: “It is an off-road legend and the ultimate benchmark for so many fans of cross-country driving.

“Since 1979, more than 300,000 examples of it have allowed their owners to experience adventures that would have been unachievable with any other vehicle.

“Outwardly, the ‘G’ has changed very little. But in fact this very special off-roader has constantly reinvented itself.”

The new G-Class will be premiered at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit from January 13-28.

