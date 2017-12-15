Lamborghini reveals range of exclusive fashion items for Urus SUV customers

Lamborghini has revealed a range of special-edition fashion items for people buying its Urus SUV.

The Italian luxury car manufacturer is collaborating with Enzo Bonafè, Hettabretz and Tecknomonster to offer the luxury co-branded products.

Hand-made shoe maker Enzo Bonafè has produced two “super comfortable” moccasins, which are each available in three colours. They feature a stitched Italian flag and studs on the back, and the Automobili Lamborghini logo on the insole.

Bologna-based fashion house Hettabretz, which is best known for its leather clothes, has produced a suede jacket, limited to just 30 items.

Bespoke features include the Italian tricolore flag in the shape of the Aventador’s rear lights and multiple hexagons such as those that inspire much of Lamborghini’s current vehicle designs.

Finally, Tecknomaster has produced two different four-piece travel sets from its carbon-fibre luggage range that are designed to fit the Urus’s boot.

Customers can see these items at the Lamborghini headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese in Italy, in a dedicated showroom featuring 1920s furniture.

After much teasing, the Lamborghini Urus was finally revealed earlier this month. Dubbed a ‘Super SUV’ by the brand, it’s powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 641bhp and 850Nm of torque.

The four-wheel-drive system should help the Urus’s grip and handling thanks to active torque vectoring via a rear differential and rear steering, first used on the Aventador S supercar.

Prices for the Urus start at £131,500, with first deliveries expected in spring 2018.