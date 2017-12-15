Electric bike joins the battle against potholes in government initiative

A government scheme to spot damage to roads has taken another step towards a nationwide rollout with an electric bike added to the fleet.

Currently being tried out in York, Thurrock and Wiltshire, the pilot scheme sees high-definition cameras fitted to bicycles, buses and bin lorries to monitor road conditions.

This footage is then relayed back to councils to give detailed information so they can fill potholes as well as plan resurfacing works. If deemed a success, the government hopes to implement it across the country.

(Department for Transport)

Now a new e-bike has been added to the fleet in York to spot damage to cycle lanes.

Roads minister Jesse Norman visited the city to see the progress of the trial and examine the new bike, which is due to take to the roads in the new year, and is the 11th vehicle to take part in the trial.

The bike is the first in the country to become involved in this pilot, which began earlier this year.

Norman said: “We’re looking at how new innovations can help councils keep their roads in the best condition, saving money and planning their maintenance better.”

Advertising

It came as the government pledged to spend £200million to tackle the state of England’s local roads.

Highways England also announced it was planning to use data from car suspension systems to pinpoint where potholes have formed on motorways.

During Norman’s visit, Cllr Ian Gillies, the City of York Council’s executive member for transport, said potholes in cycle lanes could force cyclists out into traffic, endangering them.

Advertising

“We’re really proud to be using ground-breaking technology which could change the approach to road repairs, dealing with potholes before they even happen,” he said.

“We’ve invested heavily in our digital infrastructure – and we know that we’ll be using new technology as much as tarmac to get York’s roads fit for the entire 21st century.”

By Will Rimell