Aston Martin’s DB11 V8 now available as a convertible

Motors | Published:

The DB11 Volante is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 and costs from £159,900 – £15,000 more than the coupe

Aston Martin has pulled the covers off a convertible version of its DB11 grand tourer.

Called the DB11 Volante, the new soft-top Aston is powered by a 4.0-litre Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine that develops 503bhp.

Aston Martin DB11 Volante
(Aston Martin)

While no word has been issued on specific performance figures, the DB11 coupe can complete the sprint from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 187mph – so expect the Volante to boast similar stats.

As with the DB11 coupe, the Volante’s power is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission.

Aston Martin DB11 Volante
(Aston Martin)

The folding fabric roof – which takes 14 seconds to lower – has been put through extensive testing, with Aston Martin engineers using special weather chambers to simulate 10 years of use within the space of a month. Prototypes of the DB11 Volante were also tested in Death Valley, California, and the Arctic Circle for extreme temperatures.

Aston Martin CEO and president Andy Palmer said: “For many of our customers, indeed many generations of Aston Martin customer, the Volante has always offered something very special: a unique combination of elegant style, innate sporting ability and sensory engagement that lifts it above other open-top cars.

Aston Martin DB11 Volante
(Aston Martin)

“The new DB11 Volante captures those qualities perfectly and promises the kind of pleasure and enjoyment that can only come from driving an open-top Aston Martin.”

Max Szwaj, Aston’s chief technical officer, added: “With the DB11 Volante we have maximised the advantages of the DB11’s all-new bonded structure to underpin our new Volante with a structure that’s 26kg lighter and five per cent stiffer than its predecessor [the DB9 Volante]. The result is a truly magnificent car.”

With prices starting at £159,900, the DB11 Volante is a hefty £15,000 more expensive than the DB11 V8 coupe. First deliveries are expected in spring 2018.

